On International Tiger Day, CM Mohan Yadav asks 'Why is the lion king?'

Bhopal, July 29 (IANS) At the state-level International Tiger Day programme held at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stirred curiosity with a rhetorical question that challenged conventional wildlife lore; why is the lion considered the "king of the jungle" when its lifestyle is largely sedentary and dependent on lionesses for hunting?

In contrast, the tiger, he argued, is a solitary and fiercely territorial predator that hunts independently and actively defends its domain.

The Chief Minister left the question open to interpretation, inviting reflection from the audience, which included his cabinet colleague, senior forest officials, conservationists, and wildlife experts.

In another thought-provoking moment, CM Yadav had earlier, on occasions, questioned why snakes, particularly cobras, are excluded from wildlife census exercises.

He urged forest officials to consider whether the reptilian population, especially venomous species, should be accounted for in future biodiversity assessments. Even the state Forest Department had to communicate with the wildlife centre in Dehradun in this regard.

The event also saw several key announcements and initiatives aimed at strengthening wildlife infrastructure in the state.

CM Yadav formally announced the establishment of two new zoo-cum-rescue centres, one in Jabalpur named after Rani Durgavati, and another in Ujjain.

The Jabalpur facility, modelled after Jamnagar's Vantara Wildlife Centre, will focus on the rehabilitation and treatment of injured wild animals, while also promoting eco-tourism and environmental education.

To bolster field operations, the Chief Minister handed over three wildlife transport vehicles, three mobile veterinary units, and two dog squad vehicles.

He inspected the vehicles and reviewed their technical specifications, including containment systems, medical equipment, and GPS-enabled tracking features.

Madhya Pradesh, which retains its title as India's 'Tiger State', is home to nine tiger reserves: Kanha Kisli, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Panna, Satpura, Sanjay Dubri, Nauradehi, Madhav National Park, and Dr. Vishnu Wakankar Tiger Reserve (Ratapani).

Among these, Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Umaria district boasts the highest tiger density and remains the most popular among tourists.

According to official data, Madhya Pradesh's tiger reserves have witnessed a steady rise in tourism. Bandhavgarh alone accounted for over 32,000 foreign tourists in 2024–25, underscoring its global appeal.

The Chief Minister concluded the programme by reaffirming the state's commitment to wildlife conservation, sustainable tourism, and scientific management of protected areas.

He also praised the efforts of forest personnel and eco-development committees, many of whom were felicitated during the event.

