International taekwondo athlete Danish Manzoor meets Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) Danish Manzoor, renowned international taekwondo athlete and Fit India Ambassador, had the honour of meeting Om Birla, Speaker of Lok Sabha, at his residence in New Delhi. The meeting was a memorable experience for Danish, who expressed admiration for Birla's kind gesture, empathy, and respectful interaction.

Danish, a decorated athlete with numerous international accolades, is gearing up for upcoming competitions, including the World Taekwondo Presidents Cup-Oceania G3 Olympic ranking event and Australia Open 2025, to be held in Gold Coast, Australia, in August. He recently participated in an international training camp with Uzbekistan National Taekwondo Athletes.

The meeting with Om Birla has inspired Danish, and he looks forward to continuing his pursuit of excellence in taekwondo, promoting fitness, and inspiring others through his achievements.

The 26-year-old Danish Manzoor is from the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. He is one of the first few athletes from the state to perform at the international level.

He represented Team India in the Men's 58 weight category at the 2022 Israel Open G2 Olympic Ranking Taekwondo Championship from August 11 to August 14, 2022, in Ramla, Israel.

Danish, who took up the sport at the age of 13, has a strong foundation in Taekwondo and has the privilege of representing India at various international Olympic ranking events. Coming from the land of mountains Baramulla, Kashmir, his dedication and hard work have led him to achieve remarkable feats both nationally and internationally.

Taekwondo is a Korean martial art that is becoming very popular in India.

