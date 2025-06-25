PM Modi chairs 48th PRAGATI meeting; reviews key projects, stresses time-bound execution

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired the 48th meeting of PRAGATI, the ICT-enabled, multi-modal platform aimed at fostering Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, by seamlessly integrating efforts of the Central and state governments, an official said.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote: "Chaired the 48th PRAGATI Session earlier this evening. Infrastructure was a key focus, with sectors like mines, railways and water resources being discussed. Reiterated the need for timely completion of projects. Also discussed aspects relating to Prime Minister-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission and the need to further improve health infrastructure in aspirational districts, tribal and border areas."

The Prime Minister's Office in a statement said during the meeting, PM Modi reviewed certain critical infrastructure projects across the Mines, Railways, and Water Resources sectors.

"These projects, pivotal to economic growth and public welfare, were reviewed with a focus on timelines, inter-agency coordination, and issue resolution," the statement read.

It mentioned that PM Modi underscored that delays in project execution come at the dual cost of escalating financial outlays and denying citizens timely access to essential services and infrastructure. He urged officials, both at the Central and State levels, to adopt a results-driven approach to translate opportunity into improving lives.

During a review of Prime Minister-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), Prime Minister Modi urged all states to accelerate the development of health infrastructure, with a special focus on Aspirational Districts, as well as remote, tribal, and border areas.

"He emphasised that equitable access to quality healthcare must be ensured for the poor, marginalized, and underserved populations, and called for urgent and sustained efforts to bridge existing gaps in critical health services across these regions. PM Modi emphasised that PM-ABHIM provides a golden opportunity to states to strengthen their primary, tertiary and specialised health infrastructure at Block, District and State level to provide quality health care and services," the statement read.

PM Modi also reviewed exemplary practices fostering Aatmanirbharta in the defence sector, undertaken by various Ministries, Departments, and States/UTs.

He lauded these initiatives for their strategic significance and their potential to spur innovation across the defence ecosystem.

"Underscoring their broader relevance, Prime Minister cited the success of Operation Sindoor, executed with indigenous capabilities, as a powerful testament to India’s advancing self-reliance in defence sector," the statement mentioned.

PM Modi also highlighted how the states can avail the opportunity to strengthen the ecosystem and contribute to Aatmanirbharta in defence sector.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.