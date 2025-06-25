PM Modi recognises Meghalaya’s GI-tagged eri silk ‘Ryndia’: CM Sangam

Shillong, June 25 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognising ‘Ryndia’ – Meghalaya’s GI-tagged Eri silk, handwoven by Ri Bhoi district’s women weavers.

Taking to X, Sangma posted, “Grateful to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji for recognising Ryndia - Meghalaya’s GI-tagged Eri silk, handwoven by Ri-Bhoi District’s women weavers. Thanks to designer KINIHO for reinterpreting our heritage with care and creativity.”

Sangma also shared a letter received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for presenting a piece of ‘Ryndia Silk’ fabric, a symbol of Meghalaya’s cultural heritage and pride.

“Your thoughtfulness is touching and is deeply appreciated,” the PM wrote.

The Prime Minister also stated in the letter that the people around the world are increasingly seeking products that not only minimise the impact on the environment but are also ethically produced, reflecting a growing global commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. It is in this context that products such as ‘Ryndia Silk’ stand out.

PM Modi emphasised that the grant of the GI Tag to it is yet another step that reiterates our resolve to promote such products on the global stage.

“Whenever I have visited Meghalaya, I have been overwhelmed by the affection of the people, the pristine natural beauty and the unlimited potential of its energetic youth. Together, we will continue to serve the people of the state and ensure that Meghalaya plays a key role in the creation of Viksit Bharat,” he concluded.

In Meghalaya, Eri silk—locally known as Ryndia—is more than just fabric; it’s a centuries-old tradition sustained by tribal women.

Produced from the Samia Cynthia Ricini silkworm, which feeds on castor leaves (Rynda), this "peace silk" is harvested without harming the larvae, earning its ethical reputation.

The Ri-Bhoi district is the heart of this craft, where women rear silkworms, spin yarn, and weave using traditional tools like the Takli, passing skills through generations.

Unlike conventional silk, Eri’s wool-like texture and durability make it a cherished heirloom. Its production is entirely women-driven, with natural dyes from turmeric, onion skins, and local plants like Sohkhu adding vibrant hues.

This eco-friendly process, unique to Ri-Bhoi, avoids synthetic chemicals, preserving both heritage and environment. While Eri silk symbolises Meghalaya’s cultural identity, weavers now grapple with competition from cheaper textiles.

Efforts to promote this sustainable fabric could safeguard livelihoods and keep this ancient craft alive for future generations.

