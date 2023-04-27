Inter-state narco cartel busted, over 300 kg cannabis worth Rs 1 cr seized

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) With the arrest of three men, the Delhi Police have busted an inter-state nacro traffickers' cartel with possible links with Naxals, an official said on Thursday.

The police have also recovered over 300 kilograms of cannabis worth more than Rs 1 crore from them.

The accused were identified as Pratap (45), a resident of Rampura in Delhi; Lakhan (23) and Pooran (22) - both residents of Okhla Mod.

According to police, specific inputs were received on Wednesday that three persons, who are involved in the drug peddling, will assemble near Naraina Flyover to supply drugs.

"Acting on the inputs, a police team immediately laid a trap near Naraina Flyover, Ring Road and all three were apprehended," said Akshat Kaushal, additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).

A total of 20 bundles were recovered from them. "On checking the bundles, the packets of cannabis were found concealed in it. A total of 301.15 kg of cannabis was recovered," said Kaushal.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the contraband substance was sourced from Muniguda in Odisha.

"Initial interrogation has revealed that the contraband substance was to be sold in Delhi and adjoining areas. The arrested individuals have revealed the names of their handlers, names of whom are being withheld at this stage," said the official.

"So far, we have not found any direct Naxal link. The material is sourced from Muniguda, the place which has traditionally been part of the red-corridor but we are probing the case with all angles," said the official.

"Further investigation is in progress and efforts are being made to nab the complete chain of suppliers," the official added.

