Insurance scheme for K'taka villages mooted by previous Maha govt: Fadnavis

Vijayapura (Karnataka), April 26 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis while campaigning for the BJP in Karnataka said on Wednesday that the health insurance scheme launched by his government for the border villages in Karnataka was planned by the previous government.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis maintained that it was the time of elections and matters of dispute should not be discussed at this juncture. He clarified that the stand taken by the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) is not the stand of his party.

He maintained that the BJP will win the most number of seats in elections. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government headed by Chief Minister Bommai will regain power. "PM Modi has ensured the welfare of the poor and the double engine government has achieved development. The Congress party is appeasing Muslims. We will not indulge in vote bank politics," he said.

The Maharashtra government earlier had announced the Jyotirao Phule Health Scheme for people of 865 villages of Karnataka. The move created a rift with neighboring Karnataka state. CM Bommai had slammed that it was a decision against the federal system. "Maharashtra government should immediately take back the announcement and respect the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah," CM Bommai had urged. The harmony between two states must be protected, he added.

"If Maharashtra continues with its obstinacy, the Karnataka government will announce certain schemes for Kannada people living in border regions of Maharashtra. It is a condemnable move by the Maharashtra government to take declaration letters from the people that they belong to Maharashtra on the pretext of giving health schemes," CM Bommai had stated.

