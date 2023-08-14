Infosys veteran Richard Lobo joins Byju's to help firm boost HR functions

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Edtech major Byju's on Monday appointed Infosys veteran HR leader Richard Lobo as an exclusive advisor to help transform its human resources function.

Lobo joins Byju's after a 23-year career at Infosys, where he held various leadership roles, most recently serving as its EVP and Head of Human Resources.

"His extensive experience and leadership in HR will be instrumental in further enriching our work culture and ensuring that the welfare of our team members remains at the core of every decision we take," said Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO.

Divya Gokulnath, Co-founder, Byju's, added that having Lobo on board reassures them that the company will "evolve into a best-in-class global workplace, where merit and growth flourish hand in hand".

In his new role, Lobo will actively guide Byju's management on organizational change and transformation, to create an outstanding workplace for its employees.

"I look forward to working with the leadership to scale global organisational design, innovate people practices, and help strengthen the foundation of the enterprise to support its next phase of growth as a global market leader," Lobo said.

This move aligns with Byju's tradition of prioritizing its workforce, reflecting its commitment to sustainable growth and a people-oriented approach.

An active contributor to publications and a frequent speaker at industry events, Lobo also advises academia on trends in business and human resources.

