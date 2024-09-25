Industry conclave in Sagar will pave for Bundelkhand’s growth: MP CM

Bhopal, Sep 25 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said that the industry conclave scheduled to be held in Sagar on September 27 will pave the way for Bundelkhand growth while the focus will be to bring new industries for the comprehensive development of the region.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already set the path for development of ther region by initiating the Ken-Betwa project. He asserted that the project will boost both agricultural and industrial growth.

The Chief Minister added that similar conclaves held in regional areas have achieved remarkable success in attracting investments, leading to the region’s growth and creating numerous job opportunities.

"Madhya Pradesh government is fully committed to the overall development of Bundelkhand and will leave no stone unturned in achieving this goal," he said.

The Chief Minister also informed that before the Sagar regional industry conclave, discussions were held with the industrialists of Bundelkhand region.

"Everyone has agreed to invest on a large scale to promote industries. Industrialists from India and abroad have shown interest in participating and investing in the conclave," he added.

He also highlighted existing industrial units in different parts of the Bundelkhand region - Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Damoh and Panna.

“The MP government has high hope from the upcoming business event,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that this region holds tremendous potential in various industries, including mineral-based industries, tourism, food processing, brass, petrochemicals, bidi, furniture, engineering works, plastics, and packaging.

“The proactive measures being implemented by the state government are expected to attract significant investments in these sectors, driving economic growth and creating new employment opportunities,” the Chief Minister said.

Previously, the regional industry conclaves held in Jabalpur, Ujjain, Gwalior and Indore. After Sagar, the similar events will be held in Rewa and Shahdol in October.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.