IndiGo posts Rs 189cr net profit in July-Sep quarter

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of leading airline IndiGo, reported a net profit of Rs 188.9 crore for the July-September quarter on Friday to bounce back from a net loss of Rs 1,583.33 crore in the same quarter last year.

The low-cost airline's revenue from operations rose 19.5 per cent to Rs 14,943 crore from Rs 12,497 crore in the same period of the previous year.

The increase in revenue comes on the back of a sharp rise in domestic travel during the quarter compared to the previous year.

Sequentially, IndiGo had reported a profit of Rs 919 crore on sales of Rs 14,160 crore in January-March quarter and a profit of Rs 3,090 crore on sales of Rs 16,683.1 crore in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal.

The July-September quarter is usually weak for the aviation sector as monsoon rains restrict air travel.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.