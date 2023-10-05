IndiGo to levy fuel charge on domestic, int'l routes from Friday

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Private carrier IndiGo is introducing a fuel charge on domestic and international routes from Friday, an official said on Thursday.

The airline spokesperson said that the decision follows the significant increase in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices, which have surged in the last three months with consecutive price hikes every month.

“ATF accounts for a substantial portion of an airline's operating expenses, necessitating fare adjustment to address such a cost surge. Under this pricing structure, passengers booking IndiGo flights will incur a fuel charge, per sector, based on the sector distance,” the spokesperson said.

As per the airline, till 500 km, it will charge Rs 300, from 501-1000 km Rs 400, from 1,001-1,500 km Rs 550, from 1,501-2,500 km Rs 650, from 2,501 to 3,500 km Rs 800, and Rs 1,000 for 3,501 km and above.

