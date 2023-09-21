IndiGo & British Airways sign codeshare agreement

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) IndiGo and international carrier, British Airways have signed a codeshare agreement to further boost connections between India and the UK.

Through this partnership – which sees British Airways add its code onto a couple of destinations across IndiGo's network --passengers would be able to experience improved connectivity between India and the UK for travel from October 12.

"With this codeshare partnership with IndiGo, British Airways will now be able to add three additional routes to their existing network including Amritsar to London Heathrow via New Delhi, Kochi to London Heathrow via Mumbai, Ahmedabad to London Heathrow via Mumbai, Goa to London Heathrow via Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram to London Heathrow via Mumbai (new), Kolkata to London Heathrow via Mumbai, Rajkot to London Heathrow via Mumbai (new) and Vadodara to London Heathrow via Mumbai (new)," said the IndiGo spokesperson.

"The agreement means that passengers travelling, for example from Rajkot to London, or transiting through London Heathrow (or vice versa) will be able to connect to their destination on a single ticket," said the spokesperson.

"We are excited to announce our codeshare agreement with British Airways. This partnership expands the choices available to British Airways customers for journeys to/from London Heathrow, using IndiGo's extensive network in India. With burgeoning demand for international travel, we will continue to enhance international connectivity and remain committed to our promise of providing on-time, affordable, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences to our customers," said Abhijit Dasgupta, Senior Vice President -- Network Planning and Revenue Management, IndiGo.

Neil Chernoff, Director of Network and Alliances, British Airways, said that British Airways partnership with IndiGo means that passengers will be able to book their entire journey on one ticket, allowing seamless travel all the way from London to their final destination, offering more choice and flexibility for customers.

