India's tech strides propelling into era of digital leadership: Union Minister

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) India's remarkable strides in technology and telecommunications sectors are propelling into a new era of digital leadership and economic prosperity, said Minister for Communications and Development in North-East Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, on Monday.

Speaking at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona, the minister said that the 9th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) will take place in New Delhi from October 8 to 11, 2025.

“Under the visionary guidance of our Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are witnessing a fundamental transformation that is empowering citizens and fostering innovation,” Scindia noted.

Organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), IMC 2025 promises to be a major event for industry leaders, policymakers, and technology enthusiasts.

It will provide a space to explore the future of connectivity, sustainability, and digital innovation, while addressing key challenges and opportunities in the fast-evolving global digital landscape.

The forum will also showcase the latest advancements and innovations in technology, creating a unique opportunity for collaboration among global experts.

“India is set to take lead in emerging technologies like 6G, AI & Quantum and the IMC has played a pivotal role in this journey, serving as a catalyst for progress in telecom and technology sectors,” Scindia stated.

The 2025 edition will focus on showcasing breakthroughs across several key sectors, including 5G & 6G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, quantum computing, cybersecurity, satellite communications, deep-tech, clean-tech, smart mobility, Industry 4.0, and enterprise transformation.

One of the highlights of the event will be ASPIRE, a pioneering startup programme designed to encourage innovation and growth.

The programme will also feature mentorship workshops, live pitches, networking opportunities, and potential partnerships.

It is expected to attract over 1,000 startups, with participation from more than 300 investors, incubators, accelerators, and venture capitalists.

Meanwhile, over 900 technology use case scenarios were showcased in last year's IMC, including 750 AI-based use cases.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.