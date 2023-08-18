India's Tablet market grows 29% in Q2, 5G Tablets up 7%: Report

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) India's Tablet market has witnessed a growth of 29 per cent (quarter-on-quarter) in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, with 5G Tablets showing a 7 per cent (year-on-year) growth, a new report showed on Friday.

According to CyberMedia Research (CMR), Wi-Fi Tablet shipments surged 12 per cent (year-on-year), claiming a 54 per cent shipment share.

Notably, the premium tablet segment exhibited a remarkable 48 per cent (quarter-on-quarter) growth. However, the overall tablet market witnessed a 22 per cent (year-on-year) decline in Q2 2023.

"Tablets have found utility in electronic health records (EHR) management, telemedicine, patient monitoring, and more, enhancing efficiency and patient care. The ongoing shift to 5G holds immense promise, revolutionising work, learning, and leisure experiences," said Menka Kumari, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CyberMedia Research (CMR).

Brands like Apple (25 per cent), Samsung (25 per cent) and Lenovo (23 per cent), led the India tablet market in Q2 2023.

Xiaomi witnessed a significant 155 per cent (year-on-year) growth from a small base.

Shipment of Tablets with 8 inches displays constituted 18 per cent of the overall shipments in the Indian market. On the other hand, Tablets with 10-inch and above displays contributed to 73 per cent of the shipments, the report said.

Tablets priced between Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000 witnessed a remarkable 185 per cent sequential increase in Q2 2023.

According to the report, the overall tablet market is expected to experience single-digit year-over-year growth in 2023.

"As the festive season approaches, we foresee a surge in tablet acquisitions. The remarkable speed and minimal latency of 5G herald fresh prospects for tablet gaming. Enthusiasts can partake in live multiplayer and augmented reality (AR) games, along with cloud gaming services, devoid of concerns about network lag or connectivity disruptions," Kumari said.

