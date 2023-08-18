Nitish orders high-level inquiry into journalist's murder

Patna, Aug 18 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday ordered a high-level inquiry into the murder of a Hindi daily journalist in Araria district earlier in the day.

“It was an extremely unfortunate and painful incident. I have asked the officers to look after this matter and take action against the accused,” the Chief Minister said.

Unidentified assailants gunned down Vimal Kumar in front of his house in the Prem Nagar area at around 5 a.m. on Friday morning.

According to the police, the bike-borne assailantscalled the victim to come out of his house.

As soon as he stepped out, one of the attackers shot him on the right side of the chest, killing him on the spot.

Following the incident, there was widespread outrage against the state government.

Bihar BJP president Samrat Chaudhary slammed Nitish Kumar government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

“Murders are taking place every day in Bihar but Nitish Kumar is unable to see it. He needs a special spectacle to see the crime cases in Bihar. We are going to borrow a special spectacle for him. He is visiting Delhi and Mumbai and unable to see murders taking place in Bihar," he said.

Also slamming the state government, LJPR president Chirag Paswan said that if police officers and journalists were not safe, how could the common people feel secure.

“Nitish Kumar, who is also the home minister of Bihar, is staying silent on these issues which is demoralising the police. He did not go to meet the kin of the victims. Why would police officers put their lives to fight with criminals?” he further queried.

On August 15, a sub-inspector rank officer named Nand Kishore Yadav was gunned down by cattle smugglers in Samastipur district.

