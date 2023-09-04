India's power consumption rose 16% to 151 billion units in August

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) India's power consumption went up by over 16 per cent to 151.66 billion units (BU) in August this year, against the corresponding period of last year.

The spike in power consumption was mainly due to excess usage of appliances like air conditioners and coolers owing to extreme sultry weather conditions.

In August 2022, power consumption was 130.39 billion units (BU), higher than 127.88 BU in August 2021, according to government data.

The peak power demand rose to 236.59 GW in August 2023. Against this, peak power supply was much lesser at 195.22 GW in August 2022 and 196.27 GW in August 2021.

The Power Ministry had estimated the country's electricity demand to touch 229 GW during the summer season.

The demand did not reach the projected level in April-July this year due to unseasonal rains.

The peak supply had touched a new high of 223.29 GW in June, though it was 208.95 GW in July.

