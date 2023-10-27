India's mango export value rises 19% in April-August period of current fiscal

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) India has registered a significant growth in the value of export of mangoes in the first five months of the current fiscal (2023-24) by exporting mangoes to the tune of $47.98 million, which is 19 per cent higher than the previous year's value of $40.33 million in the corresponding period.

With the collaboration of agriculture ministry and APEDA, India exported 22,963.78 million tonnes of mangoes worth $48.53 million in 2022-23, while in the current year 2023-24 (April-August), India has exported 27,330.02 million tonnes of mangoes worth $47.98 million.

As a part of its initiative to promote export of mangoes in the season 2023, the agriculture ministry and APEDA had invited the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal & Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) inspector for preclearance of mangoes at irradiation facilities at Vashi, Nashik, Bangalore and Ahmedabad.

Besides the US, with continuous efforts of the concerned authorities, India has exported 43.08 million tonnes of mangoes to Japan, 110.99 million tonnes of mangoes to New Zealand, 58.42 million tonnes of mangoes to Australia and 4.44 million tonnes of mangoes to South Africa – a new destination. In addition to this, India has invited inspectors from South Korea for preclearance of mangoes for exports there.

This has allowed India to export 18.43 million tonnes of mangoes after being treated at the authorised Vapour Heat Treatment facility under the joint supervision of the Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine, and Storage (DPPQS), India and Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency (APQA), South Korea.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.