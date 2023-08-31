India's April-July fiscal deficit rises to Rs 6.06 lakh crore

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) The government's fiscal deficit rose to Rs 6.06 lakh crore in April-July period, compared to Rs 4.51 lakh crore in April-June, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Thursday.

This takes the fiscal deficit for the first four months of the current fiscal to 33.9 per cent of the full-year target of Rs 17.87 lakh crore.

The fiscal deficit for April-July 2022 was 20.5 per cent of the target for 2022-23.

In July, the monthly fiscal deficit was Rs 1.54 lakh crore, while during the corresponding period of last year, the government had recorded a fiscal surplus of Rs 11,040 crore.

The government's fiscal deficit target for 2023-24 is 5.9 per cent of GDP, down from 6.4 percent of GDP in 2022-23.

