India's AI ecosystem on the cusp of global breakthrough: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) India's artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem is now on the cusp of a global breakthrough, Union Minister of Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has said.

Opportunity given by the government will help startups — ranging from image editing, deep-tech, earth observation to conversational AI — to tap into international markets, form global alliances and create scalable impactful solutions, the minister added.

In a key stride towards advancing India’s AI capabilities globally, the IndiaAI Mission -- under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) -- has announced the selection of 10 startups for the 'IndiaAI Startups Global Initiative', an international acceleration programme in partnership with Station F, Paris and HEC Paris.

“The Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the AI Action Summit in February 2024 not only signalled high-level political commitment but also demonstrated India's intent to be a shaper of global AI norms and innovation diplomacy,” said the Union Minister.

“India's AI ecosystem is now on the cusp of a global breakthrough. Through initiatives like this, we are enabling our most promising startups to tap into international markets, form global alliances, and create scalable, impactful solutions. This partnership of IndiaAI Mission with Station F and HEC Paris represents a new chapter in India’s innovation diplomacy,” Vaishnaw added.

According to Abhishek Singh, MeitY Additional Secretary and CEO of IndiaAI Mission, The 'IndiaAI Startups Global Initiative' is more than an acceleration programme.

“It is a bridge between India’s talent and the world’s innovation hubs. These 10 startups exemplify the strength, diversity, and global potential of Indian AI. We are proud to support their next leap as global AI leaders,” he said.

These 10 startups have been chosen through a rigorous multi-stage selection process and will represent India’s dynamic AI innovation ecosystem at Station F — the world’s largest startup campus — for a four-month programme designed to support their global scale-up, market access and cross-border collaboration.

The programme includes a one-month online preparation module followed by a three-month immersive residency in Paris, France.

This initiative forms part of the IndiaAI Mission’s broader vision to catalyse India’s leadership in responsible, scalable, and inclusive AI.

—IANS

na/

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.