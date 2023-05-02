Indian Uber driver attacked in Canada, suspect arrested

Toronto, May 2 (IANS) Police have arrested a suspect after an Indian driver was verbally abused and attacked for taking a wrong turn in Canada, sparking renewed calls for protection of gig and app-based workers in the country.

Aman Sood, who came to Canada in 2019, was injured and extremely shaken due to the suspect's violent actions, the Abbotsford Police said.

On April 18 at 6:47 a.m. (local time), patrol officers responded to an assault on an Uber driver on McCallum Road, the police said, adding that the suspect fled the scene on foot prior to their arrival.

The assault captured on a dashcam video shows the passenger verbally abusing Sood after he took a wrong turn.

According to Daily Hive, Sood offered to switch routes, but the passenger said it was too late and that he didn't want to talk to a "f****** Uber driver."

When Sood stopped the car and asked the man to leave because he didn't feel safe, the latter screamed and punched the victim in the head, as captured on video.

After the altercation, both parties exit the vehicle, and the passenger is heard saying, "I'll kill you" before the video cuts off.

Sood's injuries included nerve damage to his neck and shoulders and a sprained wrist.

On April 27 at 7 p.m., police officers located and arrested 38-year-old William Tickle without incident.

The British Columbia Prosecution Service has approved charges of assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats, the Abbotsford Police Department stated in a release.

"Abbotsford is not immune to random violent attacks. However, thanks to the timely and full cooperation from Mr Sood and Uber, we swiftly arrested this violent offender," said Inspector Kevin Murray from Abbotsford Police Department.

"Incidents like these remain a top priority for AbbyPD in bringing these offenders before the court to be accountable for their actions," Inspector Murray added.

Sood had asked his wife and child to join him next month in Canada. However, after the attack, he's told them not to come.

"I just want to leave Canada as soon as possible. Better to live than die," he told Daily Hive.

An Uber spokesperson said the company has banned the rider's account and is working with police on the investigation.

