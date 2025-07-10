Indian stock market ends lower ahead of Q1 earnings

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) The Indian stock market ended lower on Thursday as investors awaited key triggers in the Q1 earnings reports.

Uncertainty looming around the US tariff deals also played a major role in deciding the market sentiment.

Sensex fell 345.80 points or 0.41 per cent to settle at 83,190.28. The 30-share index opened at 83,658.20, up against the previous closing of 83,536.08. However, the index dragged into negative territory amid selling across the sectors. It touched an intraday low at 83,139.97.

Meanwhile, Nifty closed at 25,355.25, down 120.85 points.

“Domestic equities witnessed a lacklustre session, reflecting cautious investor sentiment ahead of key triggers,” said Sundar Kewat, Technical and Derivatives Analyst at Ashika Institutional Equity.

Globally, market participants monitored the evolving narrative around a potential US-India trade agreement, with sentiment remaining subdued as both sides work through negotiation complexities, Kewat added.

Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, TCS, Trent, Axis Bank were the eight stocks that advanced from the Sensex basket.

L&T, Reliance, Sun Pharma, SBI, HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Tech, and Hindustan Unilever traded lower.

Meanwhile, only 12 stocks settled in positive territory, while 38 declined from the Nifty.

"Indian equities concluded the day in the red, weighed down by weakness in IT stocks ahead of TCS’s Q1 results," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

All broader indices ended the session in the red. Nifty 100 fell 0.43 per cent, Nifty Midcap 100 dipped 0.30 per cent, and Nifty Smallcap 100 closed 0.27 per cent lower.

Sectoral Index, including Nifty IT, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Auto, and Nifty Bank closed in red.

Rupee traded flat near 85.65, down by 0.07 per cent, as mild strength in the dollar index and weakness in the capital markets weighed on sentiment.

"After yesterday’s strong rally, some profit booking was also observed in the currency. The rupee is expected to trade within a range of 85.30 to 85.90," said Jateen Trivedi from LKP Securities.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.