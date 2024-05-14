Indian smartphone market up 11 pc to 34 mn units, Apple logs record Q1 shipments

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) India’s smartphone market saw shipment of 34 million smartphones in the first quarter (Q1) this year, with 11.5 per cent growth (year-over-year), as Apple had a record first-quarter shipment, growing by 19 per cent YoY, a report showed on Tuesday.

The premium segment held a 2 per cent share and declined by 21 per cent in unit terms, according to the IDC.

“Several new launches across multiple price segments happened during the quarter, coupled with increased promotional activities, particularly around premium offerings. Brands continued their focus on microfinancing schemes to drive affordability,” said Upasana Joshi, Senior Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India.

For Apple, price discounts, special deals on e-tailer platforms and attractive financing options led to its consistent growth in India beyond the festive season.

iPhone 14 and 15 made up 56 per cent of shipments for Apple in the country, where the company has doubled down on local manufacturing.

Shipments to the mass budget segment grew by 22 per cent YoY, reaching 48 per cent from 44 per cent a year ago.

The top three brands were vivo, Xiaomi and Samsung, making up 53 per cent share in this segment, the report mentioned.

About 23 million 5G smartphones were shipped in the quarter and the share of 5G devices increased to 69 per cent, up from 46 per cent in the same quarter last year.

