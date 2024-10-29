Indian real estate sector raises Rs 13,500 crore via IPOs in 2024 to date

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) The real estate sector in India raised nearly Rs 13,500 crore via initial public offerings (IPOs) from the markets this year to date, almost double the amount raised in 2023, according to a report on Tuesday.

With 123 fresh issues (As of October 20) across multiple sectors, 2024 has already surpassed the total number of IPOs witnessed in 2023, according to a report by Colliers India.

Since 2021, the bourses have witnessed 21 real estate IPOs, significantly higher than the 11 listings in the previous four years, during 2017-2020.

In the post-pandemic era, 21 real estate companies have raised Rs 31,900 crore through IPOs, more than double the funds raised in the preceding four-year period (2017-2020).

Traction in IPOs in real estate is largely led by housing finance institutions, that attracted 46 per cent of the capital raised during 2021-2024, followed by real estate investment trusts (REITs), at 22 per cent share.

Leading real estate developers with a primary focus on residential assets too raised significant funds at Rs 5,600 crore, more than 10 times compared to the preceding four-year period, the report noted.

“The positive outlook for IPO activity in India is underpinned by higher investment in infrastructure, favourable demographics, and higher consumer spending supported by a conducive regulatory framework.” said Badal Yagnik, Chief Executive Officer, Colliers India.

Driven by strong demand across residential, commercial, and retail segments, IPOs by real estate developers, HFCs, and REITs with underlying assets such as Grade A offices and malls are likely to see continued momentum in the near-mid-term.

Furthermore, the expectation of a probable reduction in the lending rates can further boost real estate activity, said the report.

In recent years, real estate IPOs on the stock exchanges have not only grown in volume but have also diversified into newer categories as well. Leading flex space operators have been expanding their portfolios across cities and expediting their IPO plans.

“At over 30 per cent gains, the year-to-date performance of the BSE Realty Index has been impressive, significantly outpacing the Sensex,” said Vimal Nadar, Senior Director and Head of Research, Colliers India.

