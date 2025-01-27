Indian Railways reach 23,000 km tracks for 130 kmph speed, clock 4 p.c. rise in earnings

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) The Indian Railways has achieved a significant milestone by upgrading more than 23,000 track kilometres of the railways' network to support train speeds of up to 130 kilometres per hour (kmph), it said on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Railways, there has been a four per cent rise in earnings between April and December of the current fiscal year (FY25), with Rs 1.26 lakh crore revenue from freight operations.

The passenger segment earnings increased by six per cent, reaching Rs 55,988 crore, in the reported period.

"With nearly one-fifth of India's railway network now equipped for higher speeds, these advancements have been made possible through robust safety measures such as modern signalling systems and strategic fencing, marking a new era of efficiency and reliability in train travel," the Ministry said.

Additionally, around 54,337 track kilometres have been upgraded to support speeds up to 110 kmph.

There has been a two per cent higher capital expenditure in 2024-25 where the capital investments increased to Rs 1.92 lakh crore during the current fiscal year, showcasing the government's commitment to infrastructure development.

For the January to November 2024 period, the revenue earning freight loading on Indian Railways has been 1473.05 metric tonnes, recording a growth of 3.86 per cent over the corresponding period of last year, the Ministry noted.

"This remarkable progress underscores the government's commitment to modernising railway infrastructure, improving connectivity, and reducing travel times for millions of passengers nationwide," it added.

The modernisation of track infrastructure involves comprehensive upgrades, including the strengthening of tracks to ensure stability and durability for high-speed operations, the implementation of advanced signalling systems for precise communication and safe train operations, and the installation of safety measures such as fencing at vulnerable locations to enhance security and mitigate risks.

These efforts align with Indian Railways' goal of fostering a safer and more efficient railway network, catering to the needs of both passenger and freight demands.

Capable of achieving speeds up to 160 kmph, the Vande Bharat Express symbolises a new era in Indian train travel, offering passengers a faster, more comfortable, and premium travel experience.

Compared to the previous year, specialised train services during periods of peak demand increased significantly by 54 per cent, reaching 57,169 services.

