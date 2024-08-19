Indian PC market grows 7.1 pc to 3.39 million units in April-June: IDC

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Riding on the buzz around AI-driven PCs, India’s traditional PC market shipped 3.39 million units in the second quarter (Q2) this year, up 7.1 per cent year-over-year (YoY), an IDC report showed on Monday.

All three categories -- desktop, notebook and workstation -- grew by 5.9 per cent, 7.4 per cent and 12.4 per cent YoY, respectively, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) data.

The consumer segment grew by 11.2 per cent as both online and offline channels witnessed good demand.

This is the fourth consecutive quarter of YoY growth for the consumer segment.

“Vendors kickstarted the back-to-school/college campaigns, and good demand was seen in the e-tail channel as well during online sales. Vendors stocked the channel to prepare for upcoming Independence Day sales, which gave a healthy growth in consumer PC shipments,” said Bharath Shenoy, Research Manager, IDC India and South Asia.

HP led the charts in both commercial and consumer segments with shares of 33.5 per cent and 29.7 per cent, respectively.

The company also led the notebook category with a share of 34.4 per cent, driven by increased demand for consumer notebooks and fulfillment of some key enterprise orders.

Lenovo stood second as its shipments grew in both consumer and commercial segments. The company fared well in the SMB segment, growing by 16.5 per cent YoY.

Dell Technologies was third as it struggled in the commercial desktop category, which declined by 15.9 per cent due to continued pricing pressure from its peers in government and enterprise orders. However, it witnessed a 6.4 per cent YoY growth in the consumer segment.

According to the report, the e-tail channel grew by a healthy 22.4 per cent YoY in the quarter. The commercial segment grew by 3.5 per cent fueled by an increased demand in the SMB and large businesses segments which grew by 12.4 per cent and 33.1 per cent, respectively.

