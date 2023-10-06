Indian Navy training ships of First Squadron visits Singapore

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Friday said that the Indian Navy training ships of the First Squadron have reached Singapore.

It said that the visit is for building bridges of friendship between the two countries.

“Ships of First Training Squadron (1TS) - INS Tir, INS Sujata, Sail Training Ship INS Sudarshini and ICGS Sarathi have entered Changi, Singapore,” the MoD said

It said that Capt Sarvpreet Singh, Senior Officer 1TS and ship's Commanding Officers called on Col Rinson Chua Hon Liat, Commander Maritime Training and Doctrine Command (MTDC) met Dr Shilpakala Ambule, the High Commissioner of India to Singapore.

The Ministry of Defence also said that the commanding officers of ships along with trainees paid homage at the historic Kranji War Memorial in a solemn wreath laying ceremony.

