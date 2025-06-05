Indian maritime firms bag shipbuilding orders at Oslo meet

Oslo, June 5 (IANS) Indian maritime companies bagged shipbuilding orders and signed MoUs with leading global players to explore opportunities for collaboration and future business at the Nor-Shipping event being held here.

A Memorandum of Intent (MOI) was signed by Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler und Rehder GmbH & Co. KG, Germany and the Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) for the construction of an additional four 7,500 DWT multi-purpose vessels. These vessels will have hybrid propulsion and adhere to the latest cybersecurity norms. This is in addition to an existing order of 8 such vessels currently being constructed at the GRSE’s Kolkata yard. The GRSE also signed MoUs with Aries Marine LLC from the UAE for collaboration in "construction of offshore platforms and vessels" and with a global engine manufacturer as well.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, was present at the MoU signing ceremonies.

During the Union Minister’s visit to the Norway pavilion, an MoU was also signed between India's Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Group and Norway’s DNV covering multiple areas of collaboration. It includes shipbuilding, offshore & maritime and expanding port infrastructure, energy systems, industrial solutions and smart infrastructure, sustainability, ESG and risk services, software, cyber security, platforms and digital solutions.

In his remarks on the occasion, Sonowal said: "Norway has long been a valued partner of India. Our enduring collaboration is built on shared values, mutual respect, and a common commitment to sustainable development. It gives me immense pleasure that many Indian companies are signing MoUs, including those from Norway, further deepening our commitment to collaborate in the maritime sector."

"Our governments are also working closely on green shipping corridors, decarbonisation efforts, ship recycling, and capacity building. The India-Norway Task Force on Blue Economy stands as a cornerstone of this deepening engagement. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s maritime sector is undergoing a bold transformation. Through our flagship initiatives like Sagarmala, we are modernising port infrastructure, improving multimodal logistics, and enabling port-led industrial growth. A key pillar of this vision is the creation of Green Ports and the promotion of low-emission, energy-efficient coastal and inland shipping. Looking ahead, there is great potential for collaboration in offshore wind energy, maritime digitalisation, and sustainable port development. Together, we can unlock not just bilateral opportunities, but also contribute meaningfully to a sustainable and secure Indo-Pacific maritime ecosystem."

The Union Minister is leading a business delegation of key maritime companies with participation from upcoming MSMEs. Some of the companies from the delegation include L&T Shipbuilding, Yeoman Marine Services, Smart Engineering & Design Solutions (SEDS), Chowgule Shipbuilding Division, Goa Shipyard Ltd, Mandovi Dockyards, Synergy Shipbuilders, Varya Tech Pvt Ltd, Marine Electricals, Buoyancy Consultants, Shoft Shipyard, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL), & Swan Defence & Heavy Industries.

