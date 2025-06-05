Jharkhand JAC Class 12 Results Announced: Dev Tiwari Tops Arts Stream

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Class 12 results for the Arts stream 2025. The entire state showed a terrific performance, as the pass percentage was 95.62. A total of 227,222 students appeared for the examination, and out of them, 217,273 students have successfully passed the same.

Dev Tiwari achieved the highest score in the state, earning 481 marks and a percentage of 96.2%. Dev is a student of JK High School, Rajmahal. Following Devi is Prerna Kumar, who secured the second rank with 470 marks, and Suraj Kumar Das stood third with 466 marks.

107,867 students secured the first division; 104,314 students got the second division; and 5,091 students secured the third division. A student from the arts stream achieved distinction.

In the entire state, it was Ranchi students who ended up being top performers, with 22,946 out of 23,745 students from the district passing the exam, and it shows their consistent academic excellence.

The results of this year significantly surpass those of the previous year, demonstrating the significant effort and hard work the students have put in to excel in the exams.