Indian gamers can now play Krafton's new battle game

San Francisco, March 15 (IANS) Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) game developer Krafton, which saw its popular game being banned in India last year, on Wednesday launched a new battle game in the country.

Launched by Krafton and Dreamotion, the new 'Road to Valor: Empires' game is now available for download and play on Android and iOS.

"With the aim to provide an immersive gaming experience for the Indian community, 'Road to Valor: Empires' has been reimagined to include India-specific content and updates including Hindi language support," the game developer said in a statement.

The company had opened the pre-registrations for the new game on February 23 and saw over 2.5 lakh registrations. Also, as part of the launch offer, gamers will receive special rewards as they download the application.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of Road to Valor: Empires, our latest game designed exclusively for the Indian market. With locally relevant content and regular updates, we aim to deliver an immersive gaming experience that resonates with the diverse cultures and preferences of Indian gamers," said Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, Krafton, India.

"'Road to Valor: Empires' is a reflection of Krafton's continued commitment to provide high-quality and engaging gaming experiences to the Indian market," Sohn added.

The company's first casual game for India challenges gamers to embark on quests, build armies and fight battles as they command mythical troops and legendary guardians.

"The inclusion of exclusive India-specific features such as the option to create custom rooms to watch and play games with friends and the Hindi user interface allows for an elevated and authentic gaming experience for Indian players," it added.

Moreover, the game developer is planning to roll out support in other local languages soon.

The new game also offers a new starter pack with unique rewards, starting at Rs 29.

"'Road to Valor: Empires' also promises users a regular roll out of new content such as new characters, civilizations, in-game events, and esports tournaments," the company said.

'Road to Valor: Empires' is the successor to 'Road to Valor: World War II', which launched in January 2019 and crossed more than 3 million downloads.

In July last year, Google and Apple pulled the popular battle royale game BGMI from their respective app stores, following a government order.

BGMI was the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, exclusively for players in the country developed and published by Krafton.

