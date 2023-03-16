WhatsApp's new feature on iOS lets users extract text from images

San Francisco, March 16 (IANS) Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is widely rolling out the 'Text detection' feature on iOS which allows users to extract text right out of an image.

The company is rolling out this feature to everyone after installing the latest WhatsApp for iOS 23.5.77 update, reports WABetaInfo.

When users open an image which contains text, they will see a new button that allows them to copy text from the image.

For privacy reasons, this feature is not compatible with the view once images.

Last month, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a sticker maker tool on iOS, which allows users to convert images into stickers.

Earlier this week, WhatsApp was widely rolling out the 'voice status updates' feature on iOS, with which users can record a voice note and share it through Status.

The maximum recording time for a voice note is 30 seconds, and users can also forward voice notes from their chats to status.

