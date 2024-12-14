Indian Constitution longest and most beautiful, Kiren Rijiju lauds its inclusive character

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, joining the Constitution debate in Lok Sabha on Friday, hailed the all-inclusive character of the Constitution and said that such safeguards and protection for the minorities including the Muslims is rare across the globe and therefore it makes India, a preferred choice for seeking refuge.

Rijiju started his speech on the 'Discussion on 75 years of the Glorious Journey of the Constitution' by paying homage to the drafting committee and other leaders who contributed to its formation.

Highlighting the inclusiveness and progressive essence of the Constitution, Rijiju stressed its role in uniting the nation.

Calling the Indian Constitution the "longest and most beautiful," Rijiju lauded its inclusivity and provisions for equality, freedom, and minority rights.

He referred to Articles 15, 16, 25, 29, and 30, highlighting their focus on equality, freedom of religion, and the protection of linguistic and cultural minorities.

He also commended laws safeguarding minority rights, including the Indian Christian Marriage Act, Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Act, Dargah Khwaja Saheb Act, Anand Marriage Act, and Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act.

Rijiju pointed out that such protections are rare globally, showcasing India's commitment to minority welfare.

He stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre is taking forward the spirit of the Constitution with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabha Vikas, Sabka Vishwas or Sabka Prayaas' towards achieving the resolution of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

Citing a global survey by the Centre for Policy Analysis in the European Union, Rijiju contrasted India's treatment of minorities with countries like France, Spain, and Indonesia.

"Minorities from neighbouring nations seek refuge here because of the better treatment they receive in India," he stated.

Rijiju also urged caution in public discourse, emphasising the need to protect India's image globally.

"We must consider how our words reflect on the international stage," he advised.

Reflecting on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's contributions, Rijiju dispelled misconceptions about his intent, clarifying that Ambedkar's fight was not against Hindus but against societal inequalities.

He highlighted differences between Ambedkar and Pandit Nehru on reservations, quoting Ambedkar's dissatisfaction with Jawaharlal Nehru's focus.

"Dr Ambedkar believed in reservations for dismantling caste hierarchies, while Nehru saw it as a temporary tool for integration," Rijiju explained.

Slamming Congress, Rijiju said, "It is because of PM Modi, that today, we are celebrating Constitution Day. Did they not remember the Constitution for so many years? When this idea was introduced, one of their party leaders questioned the need to observe Constitution Day when the nation already celebrates Republic Day?"

He said that while many Congress leaders were conferred with the Bharat Ratna award, they did not think of conferring the award upon Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

"You will have to answer to the public," he stated.

The BJP MP also critiqued past Congress governments for India's economic stagnation, questioning their commitment to development.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance, stating, "When PM Modi's tenure started, he advanced the spirit of the Constitution with the mantra 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas.' We feel proud that, due to this spirit, our President is a tribal woman."

"If this spirit was absent, I wouldn't be standing here today," he said.

Rijiju reflected on the transformation of his region since PM Modi's tenure, noting that roads for cars were constructed only then.

"I come from a region where I saw aero-planes before cars," he said, reflecting the developmental strides in the region, under Modi governement.

"Why couldn't India become a Viksit Bharat after so many years of Independence?" he asked.

