India a solar superpower under PM Modi's leadership: UN's Simon Stiell

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) As India strives to reach the ambitious target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity by 2030 set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has already become a “solar superpower”, according to Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Speaking at a media event in the capital on Saturday, Stiell said that while some governments talk, "India takes action, prioritising sustainable growth and energy security”.

Under the leadership of PM Modi, India has become a global leader in the fight against climate change.

Ensuring energy access while tackling climate change is crucial,” Stiell said, highlighting India’s ambitious plans to expand clean energy infrastructure at the ET NOW Global Business Summit 2025.

“Under PM Modi’s leadership, India is expanding clean energy, cutting carbon intensity, and driving a green economy,” he noted.

India’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions aligns with global targets, demonstrating its dedication to sustainability.

“As global climate action intensifies, India is leading in sustainability, clean technology, and climate finance, positioning itself as a future clean energy superpower,” said the top UN executive, adding that an even stronger embrace of the global clean energy boom will supercharge India’s economic rise.

The UN climate chief also urged India to develop an ambitious climate plan covering its entire economy.

The country has already achieved a historic milestone by surpassing 100 GW of installed solar power capacity, reinforcing its position as a global leader in renewable energy.

As of January 31, India’s total solar capacity installed stands at 100.33 GW, with 84.10 GW under implementation and an additional 47.49 GW under tendering.

India’s energy journey over the past 10 years has been historic and inspiring. Initiatives like solar panels, solar parks, and rooftop solar projects have brought about revolutionary changes.

The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is making rooftop solar a household reality and is a game-changer in sustainable energy, empowering every home with clean power. Launched in 2024, the scheme is nearing 9 lakh rooftop solar installations, enabling households across the country to embrace clean energy solutions.

The country’s solar power sector has witnessed an extraordinary 3,450 per cent increase in capacity over the past decade, rising from 2.82 GW in 2014 to 100 GW in 2025.

