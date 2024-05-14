India showcases its progress in Green Hydrogen at World Summit in Netherlands

Rotterdam (Netherlands), May 14 (IANS) India has set up one of the largest pavilions at the World Hydrogen Summit 2024, being held here, to showcase the country's progress in the field of Green Hydrogen.

The India Pavilion, set up by the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy is at the Summit and has been inaugurated by Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Bhupinder S. Bhalla on May 12.

The World Hydrogen Summit, being held in Rotterdam in Netherlands from May 13 to 15, is a prestigious event in the global green hydrogen ecosystem. Around 15,000 delegates from around the world are attending the Summit.

The Indian delegation headed by Bhalla also comprises officials from the Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and from private sector companies as well.

In addition to various government-government interactions, the summit provides a platform for Indian industry to engage with companies from around the globe.

India launched its National Green Hydrogen Mission in January 2023 with an overall outlay of Rs 19,744 crore and has set an ambitious target to achieve a green hydrogen production capacity of 5 million metric tonnes by end of 2030. Till date, the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy has awarded tenders for setting up of 412,000 tonnes of Green Hydrogen production capacity and 1,500 MW of electrolyser manufacturing capacity.

India has also notified scheme guidelines for use of Green Hydrogen in steel, transport/mobility and shipping sectors. The Department of Science and Technology has initiated Hydrogen Valley Innovation Clusters to foster innovation and promote Green Hydrogen ecosystem in India.

A dedicated portal for the National Green Hydrogen Mission has been launched recently, to serve as a one-stop location for information on the Mission and steps taken for the development of the green hydrogen ecosystem in India. The portal can be accessed here: https://nghm.mnre.gov.in/.

