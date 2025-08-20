India’s workforce goes AI-first as frontier firms lead transformation: Report

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) India’s most forward-looking organisations (called frontier firms) are leading the charge in reimagining work as these companies are not only adopting AI but also redesigning operations around human-agent collaboration -- with 59 per cent of leaders already using AI agents to automate workstreams or business processes across entire teams, a report said on Wednesday.

According to Microsoft’s '2025 Work Trend Index', the Indian leaders are moving with confidence and urgency to integrate AI across their organisations, with 93 per cent intending to use AI agents to extend workforce capabilities in the next 12-18 months.

This transformation is enabling organisations to scale with agility, speed, and purpose.

"India is firmly in its AI-first era, with AI agility accelerating at an unprecedented pace. We’re seeing a workforce that’s not just adopting AI, but embedding it into the fabric of everyday work—leveraging its speed, precision, and 24/7 availability to drive meaningful transformation," said Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India and South Asia.

Leaders are scaling operations with AI emerging as a true thought partner — fuelling creativity, fast-tracking decisions, and redefining collaboration, Chandok added.

Indian business leaders are making bold moves in response to AI’s acceleration.

"An overwhelming 90 per cent say this is a pivotal year to rethink core strategies and operations — the highest globally. With 64 per cent prioritising productivity gains and 93 per cent confident they’ll use digital agents to expand workforce capacity in the next 12–18 months," the Microsoft report stated.

Organisations are getting ready for a new generation of jobs as AI becomes more integrated into everyday processes.

The organisational chart is being revised to include software operators, agent bosses, and AI workflow designers.

"92 per cent of leaders say their company is considering adding AI-specific roles, and 57 per cent expect teams to build multi-agent systems to automate complex tasks," the report said.

This represents a shift toward dynamic, AI-enabled teams in which each worker takes on the role of change architect.

Organisations are stepping up their skilling efforts to support this evolution.

"51 per cent of leaders cite upskilling as their top priority over the next 12–18 months, with 63 per cent of managers expecting AI training to become a core team responsibility within five years," Microsoft said.

The results highlight India's preparedness to take the lead in the AI-powered future.

With 66 per cent of employees and 80 per cent of leaders already familiar with AI agents, and a workforce eager to treat AI as both a thought partner and a productivity tool, the foundation is strong, according to the report.

“Today, we’re not just leading businesses -- we’re leading them with AI. This isn’t a simple tech upgrade; it’s a cultural transformation rooted in continuous learning, application, refinement, and scale," said Himani Agrawal, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India and South Asia.

