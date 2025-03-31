India’s sugar production rises to 247.61 lakh tons in current season

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Sugar production, till March 31, 2025 in the current 2024-25 season, reached 247.61 lakh tons, with 95 factories operating currently across the country, according to data released by the Indian Sugar and Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) on Monday.



Sugar production in the country continues as expected, ensuring an uninterrupted supply, the ISMA said.

Around 48 factories in Uttar Pradesh are still operational. Owing to the improved yield of plant cane, cane availability has improved and these factories are expected to remain in operation up to mid-to-late April 2025. Moreover, sugar recovery has also shown improvement in the second half of the season resulting in a higher output of sugar, according to the ISMA statement.

Some factories in south Karnataka are expected to restart operations during the special season from June/July to September 2025. Historically, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu collectively contribute around 4 lakh tons of sugar in the special season, the ISMA said.

According to the state-wise data compiled by the ISMA, sugar production in Uttar Pradesh has touched 87.5 lakh tons till March 31, followed by Maharashtra with 80.06 lakh tonnes, Karnataka (39.55 tons) Gujarat (8.21 lakh tons), Tamil Nadu (4.16 lakh tons). Another 28.13 lakh tons is attributed to "other states".

According to the ISMA statement, the data does not include sugar that has been diverted to produce ethanol.

The ISMA had earlier stated that after a thorough review by its executive committee on March 12, 2025, the net sugar production estimate, after diverting 35 lakh tons for ethanol production, was revised to 264 lakh tons.

“Despite reduced output in some regions, the association assures that sugar availability will comfortably meet domestic demand,” the statement said.

The ISMA said that it remains optimistic about the upcoming 2025-26 season, backed by favourable weather conditions and improved planting. The 2024 monsoon has enhanced cane planting, particularly in Maharashtra and Karnataka, setting the stage for an on-time start of the crushing season in October 2025.

In Uttar Pradesh and other northern states, efforts to replace cane varieties are already showing promising results. This is expected to boost yields and recovery rates, contributing to robust sugar production next season.

The ISMA further stated that the Indian government’s recent decision, announced on January 20, 2025, to allow the export of 10 lakh tons of sugar for the current season has significantly benefited the industry. This policy has helped balance domestic sugar stocks while providing financial stability to millers. The timely exports have allowed mills to make prompt cane payments, benefiting 5.5 crore farmers and their families.

