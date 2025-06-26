India’s production of horticultural crops rises 3.7 pc in 2024-25

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) India’s production of horticulture crops is estimated to have increased by 3.66 per cent to 367.72 million tonnes (MT) in the 2024-25 crop year (July-June) due to the higher output of fruits and vegetables, according to the second advance estimates released by the Union agriculture ministry.

In 2023-24, the horticulture crops production stood at 3,547.44 lakh tonnes.

The area under the coverage of horticultural crops increased to 292.67 lakh hectares in 2024-25 from 290.86 lakh hectares in the preceding year.

The data shows that the production of fruits is estimated to have risen 1.36 per cent to 1,145.10 lakh tonnes in 2024-25, while the output of vegetables is projected to have increased 6 per cent to 2,196.74 lakh tonnes.

Spice production is estimated at 123.70 lakh tonnes in 2024-25 against 124.84 lakh tonnes in the preceding year.

In the vegetable categories, onion output is estimated to have risen to 307.73 lakh tonnes from 242.67 lakh tonnes.

Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said the increase in production has taken place due to efforts of farmers and agricultural scientists as well as initiatives taken by the government

The Indian horticulture sector contributes about 33 per cent to the agriculture Gross Value Added (GVA) making very significant contribution to the Indian economy.

Apart from ensuring nutritional security of the nation, it provides alternate rural employment opportunities, diversification in farm activities, and enhanced income to farmers.

India is currently producing about 320.48 million tonnes of horticulture produce which has surpassed the food grain production, that too from much less area (25.66 million Ha. for horticulture against 127.6 M. ha. for food grains). Productivity of horticulture crops is much higher compared to productivity of food grains (12.49 tonnes/ha against 2.23 tonnes/ha.).

India has emerged as world leader in the production of a variety of fruits like mango, banana, guava, papaya, chicoo, pomegranate, lime and amla and is the second largest producer of fruits and vegetables.

Besides, India has maintained its dominance in the production of spices, coconut and cashew nut. Among the new crops, kiwi, gherkins, kinnow, date palm and oil palm have been successfully introduced for commercial cultivation in the country.

The launch of National Horticulture Mission has spurred the production and productivity of horticultural crops. Productivity of horticulture crops has increased by about 38.5 per cent between 2004-05 and 2021-22 (3rd Advance Estimate).

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries has also identified 40 clusters for 10 fruits in 15 states, 97 clusters for 11 vegetables in 25 states under scheme for Operation Greens under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana for better availability of raw material to food processing industries.

