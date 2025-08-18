India’s logistics sector likely to touch $800 bn by 2030: Report

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) India's logistics sector is projected to reach $800 billion in valuation by 2030, contributing 11 per cent of the country’s GDP, according to a new report.

The growth will be driven by government initiatives, tech integration, skilled workforce, and infrastructure upgrades.

A 1 per cent reduction in logistics cost could save the Indian economy $15 billion annually. Strategic investments, digital infrastructure, green policies, and workforce development are the pillars sustaining momentum in the logistics sector, according to the report in India Narrative.

As supply chains modernise and integrate, the sector will lead India toward becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2027, the report added.

The sector is becoming increasingly structured, efficient, and competitive due to government initiatives such as the National Logistics Policy (NLP), and PM GatiShakti and technology integration, it further said.

The National Logistics Policy (NLP) improved the logistics system by using technology like the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) and Logistics Data Bank (LDB) to track the supply chain in real-time.

PM GatiShakti Master Plan connected 57 ministries and all states/UTs using 1,700 data layers for infrastructure planning, faster project approvals, and multimodal transport connectivity. Port modernisation through the Maritime Development Fund, worth Rs 25,000 crore, fuels trade and supply chain efficiency.

Further, Bharat Trade Net (BTN) was launched to centralise trade documentation, digital finance, and import-export transactions in line with best global practices.

GST has eliminated interstate checkpoints, streamlined taxation, and reduced transit times by 33 per cent since 2017. Over 22 million people work in transportation, storage, cold chain, and last-mile delivery, and another 10 million will be employed in this sector by 2027, the report noted.

Logistics parks, multimodal transport corridors, and digital platforms have enabled SMEs and large enterprises to expand globally.

Currently, logistics contribute 13–14 per cent of India’s GDP, significantly higher than the global average of 8–9 per cent.

