India’s electronic goods exports up 25.8 pc YoY in April

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) India’s electronic goods exports increased by 25.8 per cent in the month of April (Year-on-Year), from $2.11 billion in April 2023 to $2.65 billion this year, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Wednesday.

Overall, India’s total exports (merchandise and services combined) in April is estimated to be $64.56 billion, clocking a growth of 6.88 per cent over April last year.

The key drivers of merchandise exports growth included electronic goods, organic and inorganic chemicals, petroleum products and drugs and pharmaceuticals, according to the ministry.

Led by mobile phones, the export of electronics goods has seen a meteoric rise in the last 10 years.

Mobile phone exports from India were Rs 1,556 crore in 2014-15.

According to industry data, cumulative exports of mobile phones during the 2014-2024 period reached around Rs 3,22,048 crore.

The last fiscal year (FY24) alone is estimated to see mobile phone exports at over Rs 1,20,000 crore.

