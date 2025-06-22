India’s coffee exports more than double in last 11 years

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) India's coffee exports have more than doubled to $1.8 billion in the last 11 years, with the country becoming the 5th largest exporter, according to the government data.

India’s coffee exports stood at $800 million in 2014-15 and have been rising steadily since then.

The top export markets for Indian coffee are Italy, Germany, Russia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the US.

India is the seventh largest producer and the fifth largest exporter of coffee in the world. Prices of coffee are ruling at record levels following an adverse weather-induced supply crunch in the largest producing countries of Brazil and Vietnam. India exports over two-thirds of the over 3.5 lakh tonnes produced in the country.

The country’s coffee exports have grown significantly due to the increasing global demand for its rich and unique flavours. Approximately three-fourths of India’s coffee production consists of Arabica and Robusta beans. These are primarily exported as unroasted beans. However, there is a growing demand for value-added products like roasted and instant coffee, further fuelling the export boom.

India’s coffee is primarily grown in the ecologically rich Western and Eastern Ghats, areas famous for their biodiversity. Karnataka leads in production, contributing 248,020 MT in 2022-23, followed by Kerala and Tamil Nadu. These areas are home to shaded plantations that not only support the coffee industry but also play a vital role in preserving the natural environment, helping to maintain the ecological balance of these biodiversity hotspots.

Meanwhile, due to the rise of the cafe culture, higher disposable incomes and a growing preference for coffee over tea, coffee consumption in India is also steadily increasing. This trend has been observed particularly in both urban and rural areas. Domestic consumption has increased from 84,000 tonnes in 2012 to 91,000 tonnes in 2023.

To enhance coffee production and meet growing domestic and international demand, the Coffee Board of India has launched several important initiatives. Through the Integrated Coffee Development Project (ICDP), the focus is on improving yields, expanding cultivation in non-traditional regions and ensuring the sustainability of coffee farming. These measures are part of a comprehensive strategy to strengthen India's coffee industry, increase productivity and improve its global competitiveness.

