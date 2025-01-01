India’s car sales end year on a high, Maruti Suzuki records 30 pc jump to cross 1.78 lakh units

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) India’s car sales ended the year on a high with market leader Maruti Suzuki India recording a 30 per cent jump in sales to 1,78,248 units in December 2024 from 1,37,551 units in the same month last year.

Maruti Suzuki’s arch-rival Hyundai, SUV maker Mahindra & Mahindra and Kia Motors also reported a surge in sales as the market moved into top gear.

Maruti Suzuki’s overall domestic sales, including that of light commercial vehicles and supplies to Toyota Kirloskar Motor, were at 1,32,523 units in December as against 1,06,492 units in the same month of the previous year, up 24.44 per cent, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Total domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales were at 1,30,117 units in December 2024 as compared to 1,04,778 units in the same month a year ago, up 24.18 per cent.

Sales of mini cars Alto and S-Presso went up to 7,418 units during the month as compared to 2,557 units in the year-ago period.

Similarly, sales of compact cars such as Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift and WagonR were up at 54,906 units from 45,741 units in December 2023.

The company’s SUVs, including Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, and XL6 clocked sales of 55,651 units in December 2024, up from 45,957 units in the same month last year, the company said.

MSI said its exports in December were higher at 37,419 units as compared to 26,884 units in the same month a year ago.

Similarly, automaker Kia India on Wednesday reported a 6 per cent rise in total sales at 2,55,038 units in 2024 compared to the previous year, recording its highest-ever annual sales. The company had sold 2,40,919 units in 2023, Kia India said in a statement.

Kia India Senior Vice-President and Head of Sales and Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said, "As we move into 2025, we are excited about the upcoming launch of the Syros, which promises to redefine the Indian automotive landscape.”

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Wednesday said it has registered the highest-ever yearly domestic sales of 6,05,433 units in 2024.

The company achieved total sales of 7,64,119 units (including domestic and export) last year.

In the month of December, HMIL reported total monthly sales of 55,078 units (domestic at 42,208 units and export at 12,870 units).

According to Tarun Garg, full-time director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL, the company managed to sustain sales momentum in 2024, despite strong headwinds faced by the industry at large.

By achieving the highest-ever yearly domestic sales of 1,86,919 units, the Hyundai Creta model continued to strengthen the company's position as an SUV leader.

“We are confident that the upcoming CRETA Electric will further expand the appeal of this Undisputed, Ultimate SUV,” Garg noted.

Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Wednesday said its overall auto sales for the month of December stood at 69,768 vehicles, a growth of 16 per cent, including exports.

In the sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment, Mahindra sold 41,424 units in the domestic market, a growth of 18 per cent and overall, 42,958 vehicles, including exports.

The domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 19,502.

