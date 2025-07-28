India’s all-rounders are more impactful than Pant, says ex-England cricketer

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Former England spinner Monty Panesar opined that perhaps Rishabh Pant’s impact on the Indian side is not as much as the talented all-rounders the side possess.

Vice-captain Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the series after he suffered a fractured toe in the first innings, courtesy of a Chris Woakes yorker which struck him on the right foot. In his absence, Ravindra Jadeja (107 not out) and Washington Sundar (101 not out) rescued the draw for India in the fourth Test.

“I think they will take more confidence from the fact that they were able to draw the test match with the all-rounders doing so well. Maybe Rishabh Pant’s impact isn't as much on the Indian team as the all-rounders, seeing them perform so well, which is a bigger plus,” Panesar told IANS.

With Jasprit Bumrah’s availability for the final Test up in the air, Panesar believes Arshdeep Singh might be the key for the visitors, given the variation he brings to the side.

“Arshdeep Singh needs to be in the team at some point because of the angle that he creates. I think that could be the difference, in terms of taking those 20 wickets, which is going to be the key and I thought he would have played in the first match. I think it adds another variation to the team,” he added.

With India at 0/2 and 311 runs behind in the beginning of their second innings, it seemed they would lose the match and the series. But a monumental, strong and resolute batting show – led by hundreds from Shubman Gill, Jadeja and Sundar – along with KL Rahul’s 90 meant the visitors’ conjured up a miraculous escape and secured a memorable, hard-fought draw.

The former England cricketer believes we are in for a great Test match at The Oval.

“India performed really well and it was a great test match for them. We kind of felt that England should have won this game but the pitch got slower and was under-responsive so yeah India did really well to hold onto a draw.

“Both teams are really balanced and they know England are a very strong side. It will be very strong in terms of their batting and bowling and they know they're matched with England again, it's going to be another great, great test match,” Panesar said.

