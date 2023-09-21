India pips Switzerland to win bid for hosting global meet on chemistry of cement

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) India has won the bid to host the prestigious International Congress on the Chemistry of Cement (ICCC) which will be held in New Delhi in 2027.

India’s leading research and academic institutes, National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCCBM) along with IIT Delhi successfully presented the country’s bid before the steering committee members of the conference during the ongoing 16th ICCC at Bangkok.

Besides India, other bidders were from Switzerland and UAE. The decision was announced on September 20, 2023 at the meeting in Bangkok. The Indian bid was presented by Dr L P Singh, Director General, NCCBM, and Dr Shashank Bishnoi, Professor (Civil Engg.), IIT Delhi.

The International Congress on the Chemistry of Cement is the largest and most prestigious event of its kind which reviews the progress of research in the area of cement and concrete. The congresses have been held generally at intervals of four to six years since 1918, providing a strong and fruitful link between the academic world and the cement industry.

The 9th Congress was organised in New Delhi in 1992 by NCCBM and the present 16th ICCC is being held at Bangkok in Thailand from September 18-22, 2023.

“Hosting this esteemed event in India provides us with a unique opportunity to bring together the top leaders, experts, and innovators in the cement sector from around the world," said an official statement.

India’s cement industry is the second largest in the world with an installed cement capacity of 600 million tonnes and has one of the lowest CO2 footprints in the world. The experience and framework of Indian cement industry for addressing local and global issues such as decarbonisation, sustainable development, circular economy in operation, energy security, alternative energy sources will figure in the deliberations of global leaders and technocrats at the meeting.

