India a must-win mobility market for Uber: CEO

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has said that India is the company's third-largest mobility market with over 1.4 million drivers and is a "must-win" for the company.

In a podcast with the co-founder of Zerodha, Nikhil Kamath, the Uber CEO said that the growth in the Indian market is 'spectacular', adding, "India is an absolute must-win for Uber, not just tomorrow, but 10 years from now.”

Khosrowshahi said that Ola used to be Uber's main competition, but Rapido is currently the more formidable rival in India.

“The real test of the business isn’t how fast you can grow if you’re spending. It’s actually how fast you can grow while you’re profitable. And I think Rapido is a long way away from that. But they’ve been innovative,” he added.

He stressed electrification’s importance for India’s mobility future, adding that “If we’re going to lead here long-term, EVs have to be central. Autonomous and electric vehicles will transform mobility, but the innovation curve takes time.”

Before scaling, Khosrowshahi suggested that startups focus on niche markets to ensure product-market fit and align with sustainable growth for long-term investor value.

When asked why travel booking feels stagnant, he said the real opportunity to innovate lies with AI. He said, “I don’t think that the travel industry has innovated that much. The booking experience looks quite similar, and it frustrates me. Travel discovery is going to get much better. Agents can do a great job of reducing your list and collating options, but that final decision will still be yours.”

Checking into a hotel will be as seamless as booking a ride, he added.

Looking ahead, Khosrowshahi sees the biggest disruption coming from agentic AI experience. The travellers can get AI agents or LM agents to book the travel, visit various sites and compare prices, Uber CEO further said.

Beyond efficiency, personalisation will be key, he said, adding, “You want an agent that’s a combination of explore and exploit… not just showing you what you’ve liked in the past, but surprising you with new choices as well.”

Khosrowshahi describes Uber as more than just rides. “I really want Uber to be like that operating system for your everyday life. We make your everyday life a little bit easier.” Khosrowshahi explains that Uber’s growth is a result of several hard choices, such as selling Uber Eats to Zomato in 2020.

He said, “We didn’t think we could win in India, and we wanted to really focus on mobility.”

He predicted autonomous driving as inevitable and ultimately beneficial for society, though he emphasises the transition will take time for technology, infrastructure, Uber, and its drivers to adapt.

