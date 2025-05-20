India makes remarkable strides in green hydrogen development

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) India has made remarkable strides in green hydrogen development, allocating 862,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) production capacity annually to 19 companies, and awarded 3,000 MW annual electrolyser manufacturing capacity to 15 firms, it was announced on Tuesday.

The country has also launched pilot projects in steel, mobility, and shipping sectors, informed Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Speaking at the ‘World Hydrogen Summit 2025’ in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, he highlighted India's strategic vision and capabilities in the domain of renewable energy and green hydrogen production.

The Secretary highlighted that India has already installed over 223 GW of renewable energy — that includes 108 GW from solar and 51 GW from wind — placing India among the fastest-growing renewable energy markets globally.

He reiterated India’s vision to achieve energy independence by 2047 and reach Net Zero emissions by 2070.

His address showcased that India’s vision to not only meet its domestic demand but also become a major global exporter of green hydrogen by 2030 — contributing meaningfully to decarbonization action.

To drive this transition, the National Green Hydrogen Mission was launched by the Government in 2023, with an initial allocation of $2.4 billion.

It lays out a comprehensive roadmap to identify and create demand in potential sectors, provide production incentives for setting up domestic capacity, achieve 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen production by 2030, avert nearly 50 MMT of CO2 emissions annually, attract investments of about $100 billion and generate over 600,000 jobs.

The country recently launched the ‘Green Hydrogen Certification Scheme’. Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia plants have been exempted from environmental clearance by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

To push this forward, three major ports -- Kandla, Paradip and Tuticorin ports -- have been identified by Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) to be developed as Green Hydrogen hubs.

Furthermore, 15 states have announced policies to support green hydrogen.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.