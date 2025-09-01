India a global model for digital regulation built on vision, trust and innovation: Scindia

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Monday positioned India as a global model of regulatory transformation, urging regulators across the world to evolve from being mere gatekeepers to becoming builders of inclusive digital ecosystems.

He was delivering a virtual address at the International Telecommunication Union’s Global Symposium for Regulators (GSR) 2025, being hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at the high-level Executive Roundtable on the theme “What does it take for regulators to become digital ecosystem builders?”, Scindia said regulation in the digital era must go beyond issuing licenses or penalties.

“Instead, it should focus on vision, trust, and inclusive innovation to shape future-ready societies,” he noted.

He explained that the role of regulators should now rest on three key dimensions -- proactive ecosystem design, fostering innovation through regulatory sandboxes, and embedding trust through citizen-centric policies and strong data protection standards.

“If we succeed, we will not merely connect people -- we will empower them. We will not just build networks -- we will build nations,” he remarked.

Highlighting India’s own journey, the Minister said the country’s rapid 5G rollout has connected 99.9 per cent of districts, covering 776 districts and reaching over 300 million users -- making India the world’s largest data-consuming nation per capita.

Policy reforms such as the Telecommunications Act, 2023 and the Telecom Cybersecurity Rules, 2024, he noted, have replaced outdated colonial-era frameworks with a legal structure suited for the AI and quantum age.

Scindia also pointed to flagship Indian initiatives such as Aadhaar, Jan Dhan Yojana, PM-WANI, BharatNet and India Post as examples of how regulation can seed and scale digital public infrastructure.

He described them as “living arteries of empowerment,” connecting citizens with dignity and opportunity.

He further called for global cooperation to harmonize spectrum bands, reduce costs, and ensure disaster-resilient green networks.

Proposing a Digital Consumer Charter, Scindia said it could serve as a global benchmark to guarantee fairness, transparency and trust in the digital domain.

The Minister also underlined India’s balanced approach to Artificial Intelligence. He said the IndiaAI Mission, launched in 2024 with a budget of Rs 10,371.92 crore.

Describing GSR as a “beacon of international cooperation,” Scindia said India is not only the world’s largest digital society but also an emerging thought leader in regulatory innovation.

He concluded that regulation in the 21st century must be about shaping inclusive digital futures for societies across the globe.

