India gets own MCU with Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, releases span the decade

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) India now has its own MCU, the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe as a new mythological film slate of the ‘Mahavatar’, created by the makers of films like ‘K.G.F.’ and ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ has been unveiled. Looking at the slate, it appears that the makers have a grand plan for the release of the films as they have booked the next 12 years for the release of the films from the franchise.

These films include ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ (2025), ‘Mahavatar Parshuram’ (2027), ‘Mahavatar Raghunandan’ (2029), ‘Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh’ (2031), ‘Mahavatar Gokulananda’ (2033), ‘Mahavatar Kalki Part 1’ (2035) and ‘Mahavatar Kalki Part 2' (2037).

Spanning over a decade, the series will chronicle the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu, starting with ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ in 2025 and culminating with ‘Mahavatar Kalki Part 2’ in 2037.

Talking about the same, director Ashwin Kumar said, “We here at Kleem Productions, along with the powerhouse Hombale Films, are excited to bring the heritage of Bharat to the big screen in a never-before-experienced cinematic scale. The transcendental experience begins through the MAHAVATAR universe of Dasha Avatar... Now Bharat will Roar (sic)”.

Producer Shilpaa Dhawan said, “The possibilities are ENDLESS, and I'm PUMPED to see our stories ROAR to life on screen! Buckle up for an EPIC cinematic ride (sic)”.

The film is co-produced by Hombale Films. The Mahavatar Cinematic Universe isn’t limited to film alone; it is envisioned as a multi-platform cultural phenomenon. Expanding into comics, immersive video games, digital storytelling, and collectible experiences, the universe will offer fans multiple ways to engage with the epic saga.

It will also include graphic novel adaptations and interactive adventures, and will bring mythological stories to life across mediums, building a rich world that resonates with today’s audiences across age groups and platforms.

“At Hombale Films, we believe in storytelling that transcends time and borders,” said a spokesperson from Hombale Films. “With Mahavatar, we are proud to present a cinematic universe that brings the sacred avatars of Vishnu to life through breathtaking animation. This is more than a film series — it is our tribute to India’s spiritual legacy”.

‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions. And presented by Hombale Films. The film will also be released in 3D and in five Indian languages on July 25, 2025.

