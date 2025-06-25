TG LAWCET, PGLCET Result 2025 to Be Announced Today at 4 PM – Check at lawcet.tgche.ac.in

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will make available the Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (TG LAWCET 2025) and the Telangana Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (TG PGLCET 2025) results today, June 25. According to the official notice, the results will be accessible at 4 PM on the official website — lawcet.tgche.ac.in.

Both admission tests took place on June 6, 2025, organized by Osmania University, Hyderabad, at the behest of TSCHE. These tests were organized for three different sessions as per the duration of different law courses: 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM, 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM, and 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

These tests are a key to students who want admission to three-year and five-year LLB courses based on TS LAWCET, and two-year LLM courses based on TS PGLCET, conducted by participating law colleges in Telangana.

How to Check TG LAWCET/PGLCET 2025 Results

After the results announcement, students can check their marks following the steps below:

Go to the official result page at lawcet.tgche.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the TS LAWCET 2025 Result or the TS PGLCET 2025 Result link, as per the exam you have appeared for.

Provide the necessary login credentials (like hall ticket number and date of birth).

Click on "Submit" to see your result.

Download and take a printout for future use.

Along with the results, the final answer keys of TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2025 are also likely to be made available today. Preliminary answer keys were released on June 11, and objections could be raised till June 13.

For counselling schedules, cut-off marks, and seat allotment procedures, aspirants are requested to visit the official portal regularly for further updates.

Keep visiting lawcet.tgche.ac.in for all the latest updates concerning TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2025.

