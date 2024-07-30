India fastest-growing market, offers huge opportunity for us: Top Samsung executive

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Signalling the growing importance of India for the South Korean giant, Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics, said on Tuesday that the country is one of the biggest and fastest-growing markets globally and offers a huge opportunity for the company.

Han also visited the company’s Noida factory where Samsung manufactures smartphones, tablets and refrigerators, said they are among the first companies to invest in India.

“I am happy that the Noida factory has emerged as one of our biggest facilities, manufacturing not only for India, but for the world,” Han noted.

Han said that India has a large population of tech-savvy young consumers that inspire us to innovate.

“I am proud that many young, enterprising engineers who are playing an important role in the development of AI are working at our R&D centres in India,” he added.

Samsung unveiled its “AI for All” vision — which aims to improve the lives of consumers by bringing artificial intelligence and hyper-connectivity through open collaboration — at the start of the year.

This year, Samsung’s Galaxy AI-powered premium smartphones and Bespoke AI home appliances — such as refrigerators, ACs and washing machines — have together created a unique connected devices ecosystem.

While Samsung is deeply dedicated to its commitment to “Make in India” through its two state-of-the-art manufacturing plants at Noida and Sriperumbudur, it is equally invested in a design centre in Noida and three R&D facilities.

Of the three R&D facilities, which drive innovation for both local and global products, two are located in Noida and one in Bengaluru.

