India does not need a national language, says KTR

Hyderabad, July 20 (IANS) Amid the ongoing debate on the imposition of Hindi, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao said on Sunday that India has no national language, and it does not need one.

He believes that with 22 official languages and over 300 unofficial ones, India’s diversity is its strength. “Language is not just a tool of communication - it’s our cultural identity. I’m not enforcing Telugu on you, so why enforce Hindi on me?” he asked while participating in a discussion on ‘The North-South Divide in Indian Politics’ at the 9th edition of Talk Journalism in Jaipur on Sunday.

Stating that India has carried on for more than 70 years without a national language, he said there was no need for a change now.

KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known, made a powerful case for protecting the federal structure of India, warning against the growing centralisation of power and resources in the Hindi heartland at the expense of southern states.

He stressed that representation in Parliament must not be dictated purely by population numbers. He added that the southern states, which have implemented population control and contributed significantly to the nation’s economy, should not be punished for their discipline.

KTR cited data showing that while southern states like Kerala limited population growth to just 69 per cent since 1950, Uttar Pradesh witnessed a staggering 239 per cent rise. This demographic imbalance, he warned, is now set to translate into a political imbalance through the proposed delimitation exercise, which could see South India lose parliamentary seats even as North India gains.

“Population alone cannot be the basis for the redistribution of seats or delimitation. It will lead to the centralisation of policies and fiscal resources. The more political parties start feeling that the Hindi belt will decide who becomes the Prime Minister, the entire focus will be on making policies that suit the Hindi belt, and the rest of India will be left in the lurch,” KTR cautioned.

Citing unfulfilled promises made by the BJP-led Union government, such as the increase in Assembly seats in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh under the AP Reorganisation Act, KTR questioned the Centre’s credibility. “They hurriedly increased seats in Jammu and Kashmir and Assam for political gains, but ignored South India. Why should we trust them now on delimitation?” he asked.

The BRS leader also raised concerns over recent controversies around electoral roll revisions in Bihar. He noted allegations of nearly 5 lakh voters being struck off the rolls, warning that such practices undermine India’s democratic foundations.

“This is deeply worrying. In the last Bihar elections, the losing margin was just 12,500 votes. What happens if voter suppression decides an election? Even one Indian being denied the right to vote is unacceptable in the world’s largest democracy,” he said, calling on the Election Commission of India to act swiftly.

