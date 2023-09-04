INDIA bloc, including Cong, will be eradicated, not Sanatan Dharma: Diya Kumari

Jaipur, Sep 4 (IANS) Days after Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin remark on 'eradicating' Sanatan Dharma triggered a nation-wide row, Rajasthan BJP leader Diya Kumari on Monday expressed her dismay at the DMK leader's ignorance about the true essence of Sanatan Dharma and its rich cultural heritage.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, who's the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, had stirred a row on Saturday after he had said that Sanatan Dharma is like mosquitoes, dengue and malaria, which "has to be eradicated".

Speaking at a programme at Unwas village, the Rajsamand MP also expressed her dismay over the lack of condemnation for Udhayanidhi Stalin's statement by the INDIA bloc members, including the Congress, saying that the opposition alliance, including the grand old party, will be eradicated, not the Sanatan Dharma.

She asserted that the public would deliver a resounding message to these political parties in the upcoming elections.

Diya Kumari emphasised that the essence of Sanatan Dharma is rooted in love and harmony, making it one of the most profound and enduring cultures in the world. She pointed out that even foreign invaders' sustained efforts over centuries failed to eradicate its essence.

She also labelled the Ashok Gehlot-led government as anti-Sanatan Dharma, and claimed that there is growing discontent among the general public over the state government's appeasement policies.

She said the voters are now prepared to teach the government a lesson in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.