India to Bharat: Congress slams govt (Lead 2nd)

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) A fresh row erupted on Tuesday after Congress claimed that invites to a G20 summit dinner hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhawan had written ‘President of Bharat’ instead of ‘President of India’.

Congress said that now even this ‘Union of States’ is under assault.

The party also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he can continue to distort history and divide India, that is Bharat, that is a Union of States but we will not be deterred.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh in a series of tweets on X said: “So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on September 9 in the name of ‘President of Bharat’ instead of the usual ‘President of India’. Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: ‘Bharat,that was India, shall be a Union of States’. But now even this ‘Union of States’ is under assault.”

In another tweet, Ramesh said: “Modi can continue to distort history and divide India, that is Bharat, that is a Union of States.But we will not be deterred. “After all, what is the objective of INDIA parties?It is BHARAT—Bring Harmony, Amity, Reconciliation And Trust. Judega BHARAT, Jeetega INDIA.”

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C Venugopal in a tweet said, “The BJP's destructive mind can only think of how to divide people. Once again, they are creating a rift between Indians and Bharatiyas. Let's be clear - we are the same! As Article 1 says - India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States. This is petty politics because they are scared of INDIA. Try what you will, Modi ji. Judega Bharat, Jeetega INDIA.”

Congress leader Manish Tewari also slammed the government and attaching the Chapter 1 of the Constitution page on X, he said, "Article 52 - Constitution of India. There shall be a President of INDIA.Can’t get more explicit than this - Can it ?"

Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera in a video statement took a jibe at the Prime Minister saying that the entire world is laughing.

“Heard Modiji is has the problem with INDIA name and he is changing it with Bharat. Entire world is laughing at you Modiji. Entertainment is a good thing and should enjoy it, but at the time of G20 he has taken the task of entertainment to himself is not good. So much fear and so much restlessness is looking good.

“Modiji, we people of INDIA breathe from our nose and eat food with our mouth will you change it too. Entire country is laughing. You hate us, you hate our leadership and you hate our ideology we don’t have any issue, but don’t hate Bharat, Indians and yes keep on breathing from nose and eat from mouth. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat, Jai India,” the Congress leader added.

The G20 Summit is being held in the national capital from September 9 to 10 under India's presidency and several heads of state from across the world, including US President Joe Biden, are attending the event.

On Monday IANS was first to report that the Modi-led government, which has been emphasising liberating the people of the country from the “slavery mentality” and any elements related to such a psyche during the ongoing “Amrit Kaal”, is reportedly planning to remove the word “India” from the Constitution, sources in the know of things claimed, adding that a preparation pertaining to the proposal is underway.

The sources said that at the upcoming special session of parliament scheduled to be held from September 18-22, the government is likely to present bills related to the ‘India’ word omission proposal.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.